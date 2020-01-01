New York Mets
8-year-old girl inspiring Mets staff, including Luis Rojas, to run NYC Marathon
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog
Leighton Accardo, the daughter of Mets asst. pitching coach Jeremy Accardo, is currently fighting cancer. Her battle has inspired not just her father to run at the NYC Marathon in her honor -- but the rest of the Mets coaches as well.
