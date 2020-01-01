Do Not Sell My Personal Information

8-year-old girl inspiring Mets staff, including Luis Rojas, to run NYC Marathon

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 6m

Leighton Accardo, the daughter of Mets asst. pitching coach Jeremy Accardo, is currently fighting cancer. Her battle has inspired not just her father to run at the NYC Marathon in her honor -- but the rest of the Mets coaches as well.

