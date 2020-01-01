New York Mets
New York Mets: Steven Matz dismisses notion that short season will affect deGrom’s three-peat chances
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 34s
Steven Matz is a key cog in the New York Mets‘ rotation, a unit that will have to endure the loss of Noah Syndergaard for the next year, at least. Thor was supposed to slot right behind ace Jacob deGrom and in front of Marcus Stroman. Now, Michael...
