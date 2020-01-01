Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Empire Sports Media
51630991_thumbnail

New York Mets: Steven Matz dismisses notion that short season will affect deGrom’s three-peat chances

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 34s

Steven Matz is a key cog in the New York Mets‘ rotation, a unit that will have to endure the loss of Noah Syndergaard for the next year, at least. Thor was supposed to slot right behind ace Jacob deGrom and in front of Marcus Stroman. Now, Michael...

Tweets