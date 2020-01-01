Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
53004680_thumbnail

MLB might not propose revenue sharing for 2020 season after all

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 3m

Major League Baseball has not yet made an economic proposal to the Players' Association regarding the 2020 season -- and when it does, it won't necessarily be the revenue-sharing plan that the union considers a non-starter.

Tweets