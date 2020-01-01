Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Empire Sports Media
48625619_thumbnail

An 8-year-old girl is serving as inspiration for the entire New York Mets’ coaching staff

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 4m

Leighton, the daughter of the New York Mets' assistant pitching coach Jeremy Accardo, is inspiring the whole coaching staff to run a marathon

Tweets