Darryl Strawberry talks 1986, says he regrets leaving Mets for Dodgers
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 1m
On Baseball Night in New York, Darryl Strawberry stops by to explain how the Mets won it all in 1986, and how he regrets leaving New York for Los Angeles.
On today's BNNY we talk to Darryl Strawberry, who says he regrets leaving the Mets for the Dodgers 👀 WATCH: https://t.co/HLEtkSilCHTV / Radio Network
