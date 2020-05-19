Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
53007415_thumbnail

Mets’ Seth Lugo fully embracing his new role as a father

by: Mike Puma New York Post 4m

Seth Lugo is losing sleep, but not necessarily over baseball. The Mets reliever has spent the last two months embracing life as a new father, after his wife Amanda gave birth to the couple’s first

Tweets