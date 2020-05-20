Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
53015405_thumbnail

Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #29: Cal Ripken, Jr.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

The man who broke Lou Gehrig’s consecutive games played record definitely belongs in the Hall of Immortals – but not for breaking that record.  Cal Ripken, Jr. belongs in the HOI for his play on the field, not just because he went to work every day....

Tweets