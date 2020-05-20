New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #29: Cal Ripken, Jr.
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 5m
The man who broke Lou Gehrig’s consecutive games played record definitely belongs in the Hall of Immortals – but not for breaking that record. Cal Ripken, Jr. belongs in the HOI for his play on the field, not just because he went to work every day....
Tweets
-
Best Mets By Number: 51 https://t.co/JOpRdv9k5gBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @HDMHApparel: Through May 31st, we are donating 50% of proceeds to our @hdmhfoundation partners @FoodBank4NYC & @LongIslandCares to help feed families in need during the COVID-19 health crises! Together, we are making a difference! #HDMH ❤️🙏🏼 https://t.co/m4OCk8k1gP https://t.co/Qn0LZHpiQ1Player
-
#OTD in 2017, Jose Reyes collected his 2,000th career hit. @lamelaza_7 @Mets @Metsmerized #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @RexChapman: This young man just graduated and received his diploma. He’s grateful, thankful, and over come with emotion. Beautiful. I’m here for all of this.🌎❤️🎓❤️https://t.co/EVuPEsg4ubBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Mets: Leighton Accardo is a powerful, courageous 8-year-old. Her bravery has inspired our coaching staff. #LeightonStrong https://t.co/FiCMtKeTUZMinors
-
RT @ragazzoreport: Spoke to #Mets relievers Jeurys Familia and Dellin Betances over the weekend who expressed their concerns about playing a shortened season in 2020 Check it out! https://t.co/hSdai2Qb9TBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets