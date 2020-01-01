New York Mets
Keith Hernandez reflects on Mets' iconic Game 6 of 1986 World Series: 'I thought we were done'
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 1m
'I thought we were done.' It was Game 6 of the 1986 World Series, and in the bottom of the 10th inning, that's what Keith Hernandez had in his head when he flew out to center field for the second out.
