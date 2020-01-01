New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Luis Rojas, Dom Smith, and J.D. Davis on how universal DH in 2020 could impact Mets
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 1m
With the 2020 MLB season expected to feature the universal DH and be shortened to roughly 82 games (if and when it begins, hopefully around July 1), the Mets are one of the National League teams that could benefit the most.
Tweets
-
RT @MonaGirlNYC: 👏👏👏👏👏😂😂 https://t.co/qKIbX9CkZETV / Radio Personality
-
i am here for this, @Metsmerized fans@mnioannou @mikemayerMMO Better question: who would you put on your @Metsmerized Mount RushmoreBlogger / Podcaster
-
Take an art class tonight. #ArtClassWithHerm https://t.co/rwmlf6MraFSuper Fan
-
Who is moving up? 📈 Who is moving down? 📉 Find out in @JonathanMayo's latest mock #MLBDraft: https://t.co/gYnP8NhNvV https://t.co/3npRdl0XlbMinors
-
MLB The Show 20: Diamondbacks vs Mets, Game 49 https://t.co/TQymCuy0o6TV / Radio Network
-
Are you missing post-game fireworks? Thanks to our friends at Miller Auto Team we are teaming up for a virtual fireworks display THIS FRIDAY! Tune into the @RumblePoniesBB YouTube Page for the premiere at 7:00 PM! 🎇🎆 Subscribe To Our YouTube Page NOW: https://t.co/UlbTAOQbw9Minors
- More Mets Tweets