Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
51681996_thumbnail

Mets manger Luis Rojas explains why he was ejected from a minor league dugout as a seven-year-old

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 3m

Rojas was first hired by the Mets in 2007 as a Dominican Summer League coach, but it sounds like his coaching experience actually dates back a little further than that.

Tweets