Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets 360
Black-cat

Mets Song of the Month: ‘September 9th, 1969’

by: Jim OMalley Mets 360 8s

One of the early iconic moments in Mets history is the “Black Cat Game” which occurred on September 9, 1969.  The Cubs came to New York for a two-game series holding a 2 ½ game lead over the Mets. …

Tweets