Citi Bracket: (6) Noah Syndergaard vs. (11) Pete Alonso
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 2m
(6) Noah Syndergaard – As a rookie helped Mets win 2015 pennant. Pitched perfect inning in Game 5 of NLDS, won Game 2 of NLCS, and told the Royals he was 60’6″ away. First pitcher…
Tweets
In Randy Johnson's career, he faced left-handed hitting pitchers in 154 plate appearances. Only 12 of those 154 PA resulted in a hit. #Mets #LGM @Mets15 years ago today: the improbable adventure of Dae-Sung Koo https://t.co/K9b03e1ExpBlogger / Podcaster
It really feels like Seth Lugo will/should get another shot at the rotation next year. Stroman, Porcello and Wacha are free agents this offseason. Syndergaard and Matz are due to be free agents after the 2021 season. https://t.co/39BRnJSvIsRotation: This was the Mets’ signature for years, but that isn’t so true anymore. There is a lot of uncertainty behind Jacob deGrom, especially without Noah Syndergaard this year. https://t.co/fxcnwWxAYc https://t.co/XNwJkthI0oBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @MetsDaddy2013: Who was your favorite Met?Beat Writer / Columnist
#OTD in 2015, the @Mets beat the Cardinals 5-0 behind Jacob deGrom's 8 shutout innings where he allowed only one hit. It was just the 4th time in #Mets history that a SP went: - at least 8 scoreless - allowed just 1 hit - no walks - double-digit SO @Metsmerized #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
