Coronavirus Filler: The 1983 Mets Yearbook
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
Interesting choices here. As the ’82 Mets won 65 games I think I would have been all in on.. TOM SEAVER IS BACK …but I guess the Mets wanted us to look at the whole team. Some decent players on that cover. Anyway it’s great that Tom is back and...
