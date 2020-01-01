New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
WATCH: Mets host Diamondbacks on MLB The Show
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 3m
See how the Mets fared against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 50 of the virtual season on MLB The Show 20.
Tweets
-
Right now — @CliffFloyd30 joins us on @ESPNNY98_7FM ✔️How the players/owners can iron this out ✔️Health concerns for the players ✔️Is it really feasible to come back? Listen on @ESPNNY98_7FM, ESPNApp, TuneIn, https://t.co/6YtFGHWuYh or “ESPN New York” on smart speakersTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @ESPNNY98_7FM: #ICYMI The Latest installment of the Carlin Chronicles Episode 7: “The Time I Outran the Cops.” Listen: https://t.co/fUKrvPVdhc https://t.co/pZOrg8KRGVTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @mikemayerMMO: On this date in 1981, Yale's Ron Darling and St. John's Frank Viola matched up in what's billed as the greatest college pitching duel ever. Both starters made it through 11 scoreless innings. Darling didn't allow a hit until the 12th inning and St. Johns won 1-0. https://t.co/SA9GWsbWkzBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @BryanSchwartz15: Watching Yoenis Cespedes hit monster home runs and the Citi Field crowd going berserk in 2015 was fun. Baseball, come back soon. https://t.co/UCvlKxphIwBlogger / Podcaster
-
Just realized the online version of today’s @nypost story has a different layout than the paper copy. Photo by the late great @ACausi. It was always such a pleasure to see Anthony at the ballpark. https://t.co/18tw5SHHEWFree Agent
-
RIGHT NOW — the newest edition of “THE CARLIN CHRONICLES.” Episode 7: “The Time I Outran the Cops.” Listen on @ESPNNY98_7FM, ESPNApp, TuneIn, https://t.co/6YtFGHWuYh or “ESPN New York” on smart speakersTV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets