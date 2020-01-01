Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Yankees and Mets Will Return to Normal Florida Spring Training Sites if Owners vs Players War Ever Ends

by: Scott Rogust 12up 1m

If the MLB and the MLBPA ever agree to start the 2020 season, the New York Yankees and New York Mets will head to their Florida Spring Training sites.

