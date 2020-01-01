New York Mets
Report: Yankees, Mets to conduct 2nd spring training in Florida
by: Michael Bradburn — The Score 4m
The New York Yankees and New York Mets plan to return to their respective spring training sites in Florida to conduct the second round of warmups and exhibition play, assuming the league and union reach an agreement on the parameters of a 2020 season,
