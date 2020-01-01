New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets and Yankees will head back to Florida for spring training, assuming MLB and players agree to new deal: report
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 3m
As negotiations between the league and players union continue to play out, it sounds like the Mets and Yankees have both decided where they'll resume spring training, when permitted.
Tweets
-
Yankees, Mets will reportedly conduct 2nd spring training in Florida. https://t.co/wRW0jIG5EINewspaper / Magazine
-
RT @ralphcarhart: @OmarMinayaFan The Cubs opened the 7th seal. A week later we had 45.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @jerryblevins: My Plans: 2020:Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @CBSSportsRadio: A powerful message from @BrianDawkins on the importance of mental health and not being afraid to ask for help. Full @ZachGelb interview with Brian Dawkins here: https://t.co/kxIpZ4Uza2 https://t.co/HYovaEIa1QTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @Metsmerized: Former Mets Pitchers Excel in the KBO https://t.co/HOLv534nkX #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @mikemayerMMO: Over at MMO, @ragazzoreport caught up with Mets relievers Jeurys Familia and Dellin Betances. Both expressed their concerns over potential injuries in a short season. https://t.co/q3C7mOqeChBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets