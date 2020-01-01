Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
Mets' odds to win 2020 World Series have recently improved

2m

Shortly after news came out that Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard would undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the entire 2020 MLB season, New York's odds to win the World Series sat at +1800. They have since improved.

