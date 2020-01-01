I recently rewatched all of "Lost" for the first time since it was on TV. The whole series was great, of course, but the finale was amazing. I will hear no other arguments. (I am not into this essay's comparison of "Lost" and our current pandemic lives, though.)

Vulture Revisiting "The End" a decade later, along with Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse https://t.co/T2gQv4evzf