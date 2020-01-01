Do Not Sell My Personal Information

'86 Mets breeze by '18 Rox in Dream Bracket 2

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 5m

The 1986 Mets took the first step in their quest to become the greatest (virtual) team of all time on Friday, beating the 2018 Rockies, four games to one, in the first round of Dream Bracket 2: Dream Seasons. • Box score and game summary The...

