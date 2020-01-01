New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Doc Gooden discusses Gary Carter's impact on Mets and playing at Shea Stadium
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 1m
Doc Gooden joins the BNNY crew to talk about the impact that Gary Carter had on the Mets after being acquired by the team. He also talks about what it was like to play at Shea Stadium, and much more.
Tweets
-
We hope you didn't invest in a jersey of any of these guys #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/LqoIara2S7Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MattyCuso: Michael Conforto’s undoubtedly a good ballplayer, but how can he be even better? 👇My latest for @Metsmerized 👇 https://t.co/50Ml49qizfBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @EvanRobertsWFAN: 22 years ago today the Mets acquired Mike Piazza...a moment most Met fans know exactly where they wereBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Mets: Let’s decide this now. 𝐁𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫 in baseball? RT/Like for Jacob deGrom, comment for any other pitcher. Literally any pitcher in baseball. https://t.co/OIOCpquWdVBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @FlyTPA: *****Social distancing guidelines***** COVID-19 👤 -————— 👤 6 ft People who clap when the plane lands 👤 —————————————👤 100 ftBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets