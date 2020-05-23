Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
53074434_thumbnail

Did Mets’ Noah Syndergaard skip out on the rent?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

If Matt Harvey did this…. New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard is being sued in a Manhattan federal court after missing rent on his $27,000-per-month Tribeca apartment, the New York Post reported Friday. (via Yahoo) $27,000 per month?   Thor, that’s

Tweets