Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
53074847_thumbnail

Coronavirus Filler: The 1985 Mets Yearbook

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

I guess it’s on point,  although supposedly Darryl Strawberry is pretty good.  I dunno, I don’t know what’s wrong with it but it doesn’t quite work.  It’s about to get worse.

Tweets