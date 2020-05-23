Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Best Mets By Number: 54

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 42s

This series is getting a little silly here as there are slim pickings.  I wanted to go with Charlie Hough here but if I can’t find a picture of you in a Mets uniform, then you clearly can’t be the choice.  T.J. Rivera, you win.

