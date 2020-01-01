Yankees, Mets to resume Spring Training in Florida

Schilling hit Alfonzo a batter before Olerud to load the bases for his walk-off, 2-run 1B. Here's what Schiling said after the game about Alfonzo's HBP & facing Olerud. "That's the game. I reached back, ahead in the count. I didn't want Olerud up. I just nicked him (Alfonzo)."

#OTD in 1999 & with the Mets facing a 4 run deficit in the 9th against the Phillies, the club stormed back to rally for a 5-4 walk-off win against Curt Schilling. John Olerud recorded the game-winning hit; a 2-run opposite field single to left.