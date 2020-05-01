Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Studious Metsimus
53079135_thumbnail

Jose Lima and the Final Destination of the 2006 Mets' Starting Pitchers

by: noreply@blogger.com (Ed Leyro (and Joey Beartran)) Studious Metsimus 33s

Here's to you, Mr. Lima.  Hope you're able to pitch past the fifth inning in Heaven.  (Victor Baldizon/Getty Images) Ten years ago toda...

Tweets