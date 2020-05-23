New York Mets
Dominic Smith: His Role With the New York Mets
by: Matthew Rothman — Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 6m
With the plan of a potential DH coming to the National League, Dominic Smith can potentially have a big year for the New York Mets in that role.
