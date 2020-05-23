New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Ron Darling sounds off on MLB restart concerns, Mets 2020 outlook
by: View author archive email the author follow — New York Post 2m
Mets icon and current SNY analyst Ron Darling talks with Post columnist Steve Serby about baseball’s potential return from the pandemic and what it might look like: Q: Do you believe baseball can
Tweets
-
RT @DeeH_NYC: If this gets 10,000 retweets I will parachute into the Mets’ next home playoff game https://t.co/vfPsvFMi2SSuper Fan
-
Time for some delicious shrimp and pulled tacos from @rudis_patchogueMisc
-
Quarantine, Day 72: I just took the TV remote control with me to Wawa.TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @JSchapiro_SBR: All you fools out there probably think “oh I’ve got the greatest girlfriend in the world” but for goodness sake look at what the literal perfect person just gave me for graduation after I wrote my master’s project on the 1955 Brooklyn Dodgers: https://t.co/I2cBA5tH2rBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Keith should not only be in the Cardinals Hall of Fame, he should be in the @baseballhall as well.That’s actually a shocker. Everything he was to the Mets he was to the Cardinals as well. An absolute injustice. https://t.co/WoMwipHMasTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @AlexisFarinacci: Who doesn't love a Memorial Day Giveaway! https://t.co/36WMMQfeJiBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets