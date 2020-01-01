Do Not Sell My Personal Information

WATCH: Mike Piazza Made Mets Debut 22 Years Ago Today

by: Michael Ganci The Daily Stache 1m

I still get chills watching this video. It’s been a long time, but this was a huge day for the franchise, and the fans knew that. Check out the video below. 22 years ago today, Mike Piazza made his Mets debut. pic.twitter.com/VofjHkeBZD — SNY (@SNYtv)

