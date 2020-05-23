Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
53082235_thumbnail

Howard Johnson still only Mets player to lead NL in this category

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 6m

The 1 and only … Met to lead the National League in RBIs: Howard Johnson The Time: 1991 The Background: HoJo shared third base with Ray Knight in 1985 and on the 1986 championship Mets before

Tweets