Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Daily News
53082566_thumbnail

Noah Syndergaard responds to landlord's suit: 'See you in court' - New York Daily News

by: Sarah Valenzuela NY Daily News 2m

&quot;The landlord tries to extort me for 250K while leaking this story to the media, and I’m the bad guy,&quot; Syndergaard wrote on Twitter.

Tweets