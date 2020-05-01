Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
53085628_thumbnail

Are MLB’s older umpires in danger? - nj.com

by: Bob Klapisch | NJ.com 2m

When Major League Baseball resumes amid the coronavirus pandemic, those in charge of managing the games will be those most at risk. Half of baseball's umpires are 55 and over, not the ideal age group in the COVID-19 crisis.

Tweets