Let’s discuss the Mets’ designated hitter options

by: Rob Rogan Mets 360 3m

Did that article title make you throw up a little? That’s understandable. Like it or not, however, the designated hitter (DH) is coming to the National League (NL) for the 2020 season. It wil…

