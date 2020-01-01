Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

ESPN NY Mets Blog
53086943_thumbnail

Syndergaard to suing landlord: 'See you in court'

by: ESPN ESPN New York: Mets Blog 2m

Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard is being sued for at least $250,000 after he never took over a three-bedroom penthouse in Manhattan that costs $27,000 per month. Syndergaard responded on Twitter on Saturday, writing, "See you in court pal."

Tweets