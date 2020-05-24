New York Mets
Mets donate 100,000 masks to the MTA…it has nothing to do with real estate right?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
I am so cynical. I see the story that the Mets donated 100,000 masks to the MTA….the masks are blue and orange and say New York Tough….and my mind wonders WHY the Mets did this? Could there possibly be some angle beyond being nice? “Providing masks...
