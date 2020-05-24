Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
53087758_thumbnail

Coronavirus Filler: The 1986 Mets Yearbook

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

It’s too bad nothing exciting happened in the 1985 Season or they could have put it on the cover.  I get it’s an anniversary and all but this is mathematically like being excited that the Jacksonville Jaguars started in 1995. Too bad the 1986 Mets...

Tweets