Gov. Andrew Cuomo clears sports teams to begin training camps in New York: 'We want you up'
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 3m
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that effective immediately, all professional sports teams are now permitted to begin training camps in the state while following appropriate health protocols.
