Simulated Recap: Braves Trounce Mets

You mean like MLB did to every Player this contract year due to the Covid pandemic? Which the players negotiated and excepted to be paid on a pro rated basis per games played because it’s fair for both parties? Like that? Did I scream BUT MY CONTRACT? No. Just shut up Chief.

Chief Noahsyndergaard Yeah the guy is a monster for wanting you to live up to a lease agreement signed by both of you. How would you react if the team suddenly said yeah nah to your contract?