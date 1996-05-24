Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Daddy
53094367_thumbnail

Simulated Recap: Braves Trounce Mets

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 2m

This was not the Mets day. It was 6-0 before the Mets scored a run, and the Braves scored in five of eight innings in their 13-2 drubbing of the Mets. Rick Porcello took the loss after allowing six…

Tweets