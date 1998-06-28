New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Will union blink 1st? MLB owners to present new proposal calling for players to taking bigger pay cut - nj.com
by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 17s
MLB owners still want players to make further financial concessions from their March agreement for prorated salaries, but they’re no longer seeking a 50/50 revenue split, per a report.
Tweets
-
Fascinating article by @Studi_Metsimus. The best Doug Sisk retrospective ever. Did you know Sisk was a Mets fan and could name everyone on the 69 and 73 Mets rosters? Read this! Studious Metsimus: The Thrill of Victory, The Agony of the Mets: Doug Sisk: https://t.co/FiGQaSUaUiBlogger / Podcaster
-
-
RT @Metsmerized: Mets Video Vault: June 28, 1998 vs. Yankees https://t.co/eu6mP3yspS #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Metsmerized: Honoring The Fallen On Memorial Day https://t.co/DhgcDSdHS0 #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @sschreiber13: just think, in a normal timeline, we would be mere minutes away from the mets celebrating memorial day by scoring zero (0) runs for jacob degromSuper Fan
-
RT @FQMets: 🍎‼️ BENCH POLL ‼️🍎 Which Infielder do you think should be on the bench in our all-time Mets Roster? Feel free to share the poll & discuss below in the comments! #LGM🍎Misc
- More Mets Tweets