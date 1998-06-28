Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Best Mets By Number: 56

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 52s

Yikes, do I have to make a selection?  I’m going to go with Brian McRae because at least he had a long MLB career.  Fortunately for me, 57 will be much easier despite the number only being issued 7 times.

