Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
53104935_thumbnail

Mets Matters: Opening Day 2.0, Remembering Lindsey, Hot Takes

by: Joe D Mets Merized Online 24s

Ask any fan of the New York Mets which MLB team owns the best Opening Day record of all-time and watch their eyes light up as they pound their chests and quickly blurt out, "Mets, Mets, Mets!"

Tweets