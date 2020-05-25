Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets still haunted by Alex Rodriguez’s unrealized Queens dream

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 1m

This no longer constitutes a debate, right? Surely no one still believes the Mets did the right thing by passing, nearly 20 years ago, on the greatest, most dynamic baseball player of his time …

