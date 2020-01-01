New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Ex-Mets GM: Free-agency talks with A-Rod fell apart before money came up
by: Tom Ruminski — The Score 2m
Former New York Mets general manager Steve Phillips didn't believe it was a good idea to sign Alex Rodriguez in 2000 after meeting with his agent, Scott Boras, at that year's GM meetings, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post.Phillips...
Tweets
-
RT @KenDavidoff: Tomorrow kicks off a crucial week for #MLB, and there's a clear link between these high-stakes talks and Noah Syndergaard's lease feud. https://t.co/4ihUUvBGuX #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Ten years ago tonight, R.A. Dickey posts his first Mets win, and Faith and Fear in Flushing is there...in Flushing. https://t.co/5cy4Jg9bMcBlogger / Podcaster
-
Tomorrow kicks off a crucial week for #MLB, and there's a clear link between these high-stakes talks and Noah Syndergaard's lease feud. https://t.co/4ihUUvBGuX #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @FreestyleChulo: If there is one thing I really miss about not having Mets baseball it’s not being able to see Luis Rojas be the awesome manager he was always meant to be. Hopefully we get to see that soon https://t.co/ajzaq5ZxGFTV / Radio Personality
-
Ex-Mets GM: Free-agency talks with A-Rod fell apart before money came up. https://t.co/jHKHilF6YrNewspaper / Magazine
-
just thought of Eric Bruntlett’s unassisted triple play and it really bummed me out..Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets