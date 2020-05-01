Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
53113183_thumbnail

MLB rumors: What does Mets’ Ron Darling think of the DH in the National League? - nj.com

by: Joe Giglio | jgiglio@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 3m

It’s just a matter of time before the designated hitter is part of the National League. The move could come in 2020 as MLB returns from the coronavirus pandemic.

Tweets