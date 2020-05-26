New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Bartolo Colon gave us ‘one of the great moments’ in baseball history
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 48s
Want an argument against the universal designated hitter? Bartolo Colon provided it on May 7, 2016. Often known for his big swings that would result in his helmet falling off, “Big Sexy”
Tweets
-
A tale of the Mets figure with presumably the most extensive IMDB page in team history https://t.co/x6ewujuVGFBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @sandylocks: Let’s not kid ourselves: This woman believed that if she called the cops and said a Black man was threatening her, they’d kill him. She knew exactly what she was doing. This is whiteness vividly and unmistakably weaponized. https://t.co/L2AEvd7o3rPlayer
-
RT @RaySalomone: Outstanding. As I often remind my son, “Assume someone important is always watching.” https://t.co/b6ve8XaOH4TV / Radio Personality
-
New series here. We’re counting down the Mets’ Top 10 prospects. First up, Josh Wolf. His quick development at the later stages of his high school career was impressive. https://t.co/ddgcwDz5SfBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @TheRecordSports: A new series by our #Mets writer @JustinCToscano looks at the team's Top 10 prospects. Today it's No. 10 Josh Wolf: https://t.co/T5tMREihYQ via @northjersey @APPSportsDesk @lohudsports @MyCJ_Sports @dailyrecordspts @APPSportsDeskBeat Writer / Columnist
-
I’m missing my Mets....Super Fan
- More Mets Tweets