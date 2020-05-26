Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
53114014_thumbnail

Bartolo Colon gave us ‘one of the great moments’ in baseball history

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 48s

Want an argument against the universal designated hitter? Bartolo Colon provided it on May 7, 2016. Often known for his big swings that would result in his helmet falling off, “Big Sexy”

Tweets