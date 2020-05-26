Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
53115485_thumbnail

Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #32: Alex Rodriguez

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

Back around 2000 there was a cover story (I think for Sports Illustrated) asking who was the best of the young shortstops – Nomar Garciaparra, Derek Jeter, or Alex Rodriguez. Nomar went on to marry Mia Hamm, Jeter won some World Series rings, and...

Tweets