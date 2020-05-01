Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Daddy

Citi Bracket: (7) Curtis Granderson vs. (10) Yoenis Cespedes

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 4m

(7) Curtis Granderson – Upon signing with the Mets, said true New Yorkers were Mets fans. Started the fun We Follow Lucas Duda Instagram account. Had a great 2015 season and was true MVP of t…

Tweets