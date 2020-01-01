Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
Bartolo Colon reminisces about Mets home run: 'I still have the bat'

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 5m

Bartolo Colon, who is not giving up on pitching again in the majors even at age 47, was already a Mets folk hero before he launched a home run deep into the San Diego night in 2016.

