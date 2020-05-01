New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Latest on MLB’s plan to pay players, what it means for Yankees - nj.com
by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 24s
According to a report, Major League Baseball owners will ask players to accept their salaries on a sliding scale as the game restarts amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Tweets
-
With 40 million unemployed and no fans in stadium the players better get with it. This isn’t getting better for them.Further detail: The proposed pay cuts, according to a source with knowledge of them, would affect all players. While the highest-paid would get the most significant reduction in salary, the possibility of all players having to take a reduction is part of the league's proposal.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Staff7998: Dear men, what is preventing you from looking like this?Blogger / Podcaster
-
This one has been on my list. I’m way late to actually getting to it, but another @powellnyt gem. Worth your time. https://t.co/uUcrxYzLLLBeat Writer / Columnist
-
stand strong, @MLB_PLAYERSThe MLBPA is very disappointed with MLB’s economic proposal today, source tells me and @Ken_Rosenthal, calling additional cuts proposed “massive." League offered to share more playoff revenue, but on balance, those dollars are small compared to what players give up, PA believes.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
For the afternoon crowd: Wrote a Week 1 progress report for "The Greatest League" over at @Rotoworld_BB. 2018 Jacob deGrom is saving my bacon so far. https://t.co/8CzctDB6ShBeat Writer / Columnist
-
if deferrals (with interest) were assured for players who stand to have their salaries reduced - again, no player should have to take a pay cut to risk their health - I think this could workhttps://t.co/d3suR2GM32 In column I wonder how union will see MLB sliding-pay tactic: legit offer or bid to split the union since low-paid players who would be made close to whole make up a huge portion of union, but rich players who would get less are in leadership roles.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets