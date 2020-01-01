Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Bleacher Report
53124520_thumbnail

Mets' Marcus Stroman Says 2020 MLB Season 'Not Looking Promising'

by: Timothy Rapp Bleacher Report 29s

The 2020 MLB season appears to be on life support.   New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman tweeted Tuesday that " this season is not looking promising," calling ...

Tweets